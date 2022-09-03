Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.23

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as low as $14.27. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 12,032 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Provident Bancorp from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

Provident Bancorp Announces Dividend

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 181,313 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 804,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 166,155 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Stories

