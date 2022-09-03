Proxy (PRXY) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Proxy (PRXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Proxy has a market capitalization of $138,320.14 and approximately $94,979.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proxy has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Proxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
Proxy Coin Profile
Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Proxy Coin Trading
