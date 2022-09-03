PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SMNUF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
