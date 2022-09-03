Pub Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.45 Million (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Pub Finance has a market cap of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Pub Finance Profile

Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.

Buying and Selling Pub Finance

