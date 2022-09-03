Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Pure Storage Stock Up 3.3 %
PSTG opened at $29.16 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37.
PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
