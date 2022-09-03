Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.3 %

PSTG opened at $29.16 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

