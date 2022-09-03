PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PVH by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.