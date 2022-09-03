Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Lowered by Analyst

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.51 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

HMC stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

