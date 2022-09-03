Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Boosted by Zacks Research

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $13.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.88 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.61%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

