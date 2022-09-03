Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $5.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $20.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

