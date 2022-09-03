QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) PT Lowered to $67.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $924.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $62.85.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 30.55%. On average, analysts expect that QCR will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QCR by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of QCR by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

