Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.15 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Qtum has a total market cap of $328.11 million and $35.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00015940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,314,512 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

