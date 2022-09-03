Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $14.93 million and $436,542.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Quantstamp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

