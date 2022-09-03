Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.15 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $20,961.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.52 or 0.07813250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00163073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00305286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00778083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00593658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,545,534 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

