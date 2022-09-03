Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $399.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00792774 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835955 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.
Radio Caca Profile
Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.
Buying and Selling Radio Caca
Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.