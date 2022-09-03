Radix (XRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $397,680.00

Radix (XRD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Radix has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $259.07 million and $397,680.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

