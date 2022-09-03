RAI Finance Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.19 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00783392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015530 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

