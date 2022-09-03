Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $248,159.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00521848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,179,276 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

