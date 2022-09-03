Raiden Network Token Price Reaches $0.0513 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 18% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $16,016.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00211040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

