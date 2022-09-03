Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Ramaco Resources worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:METC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

