RamenSwap (RAMEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5,163.39

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $5,163.39 and approximately $41,715.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.

About RamenSwap

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

