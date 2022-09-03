RamenSwap (RAMEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5,163.39

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $5,163.39 and approximately $41,715.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
