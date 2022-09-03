RAMP Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.04 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $34.04 million and $7,208.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

