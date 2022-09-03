Rapids 1-Day Volume Tops $35,336.00 (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,915.38 or 1.04463356 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here””

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.