Raydium Trading Up 0% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003228 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $84.63 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,982 coins and its circulating supply is 132,509,124 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. "

