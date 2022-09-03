Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,603 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,161,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $295.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.57 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

