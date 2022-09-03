Raymond James & Associates Acquires 43,867 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 473.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 106.26% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $121.51 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.78 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77.

