Raymond James & Associates Acquires 43,867 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 473.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 106.26% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $121.51 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.78 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.