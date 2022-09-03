Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.