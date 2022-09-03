Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of GFL Environmental worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

