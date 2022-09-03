Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,724 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,189,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,236,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

