Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,877 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.62% of Energy Recovery worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $10,516,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $387,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERII opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

