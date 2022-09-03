Raymond James & Associates Sells 267,714 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.04% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3,696.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $27.49 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.