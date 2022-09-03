Raymond James Begins Coverage on Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $548.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $163,792 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

