Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $278.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

