Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,922 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of InMode worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 871.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.32.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

