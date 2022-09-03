Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

