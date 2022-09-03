Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,961 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of American States Water worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in American States Water by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of American States Water by 27.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 105.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 13.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.86 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

