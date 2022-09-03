Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 68,030 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

