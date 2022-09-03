Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

JEF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.