Raymond James Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $140.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.58.

HES opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

