Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.0047

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Raze Network has a market cap of $554,443.29 and approximately $51,682.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.
Raze Network Coin Profile
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
