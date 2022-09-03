Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $243,009.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008961 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,245,504 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

