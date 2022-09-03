RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $64.80 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $601.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

