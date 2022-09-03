Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDI opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Reading International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

