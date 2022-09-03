Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of RDI opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
