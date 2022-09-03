RealFevr One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,262.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $10,262.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00877250 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835011 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015500 BTC.
RealFevr Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
RealFevr Coin Trading
