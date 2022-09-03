ReapChain One Day Volume Tops $3.65 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ReapChain has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $3.65 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022252 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

