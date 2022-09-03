Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,491.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $49,491.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00473429 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.01866752 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001918 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00233000 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
