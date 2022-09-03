ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Cap of $9.35 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.35 million and $10,883.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,844.48 or 0.99991666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00061963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00233764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00154244 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00237976 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00055574 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004158 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

