Reef (REEF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.13 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $75.00 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00156664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034512 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,968,243,534 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.