Refinable (FINE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,098.00

Refinable (FINE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $125,098.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00713773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.