Refinable (FINE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,098.00

Refinable (FINE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $125,098.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00713773 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015466 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
