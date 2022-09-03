ReFork (EFK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $8.77 Million

ReFork (EFK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, ReFork has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. ReFork has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $11,390.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReFork coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022312 BTC.

About ReFork

ReFork is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

