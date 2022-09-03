Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stake Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.